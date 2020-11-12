Amcor's responsible packaging strategy unlocks industry-leading sustainability progress

ZURICH, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor, a global leader in packaging, continues to achieve significant progress in its efforts to enhance sustainability and reduce plastic waste. In this year's sustainability report, Amcor reveals its delivery against key target areas and re-establishes the central role that sustainability plays in its business.

The report details efforts Amcor has taken across its rigids, flexibles and specialty cartons businesses.

Highlights include:

Amcor's progress in bringing its product offerings in line with its sustainable commitments - as a result, $7.71 bn of Amcor's revenue is now generated from products that have been designed to be recyclable.

of Amcor's revenue is now generated from products that have been designed to be recyclable. Amcor's increased use of post-consumer recycled resin - which reached over 83,000 tonnes this year. This higher utilization of PCR also reduced over 100,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions – as recycled resin has a lower carbon footprint than virgin material.

Continued efforts to run its operations efficiently and in line with the highest environmental standards have seen the company reduce waste disposal from operations by over 3,200 tonnes – a 10% reduction – this year.

Amcor's partnerships activity increased as Amcor joined WWF ReSource: Plastic initiative; a global consortium of companies and organizations collaborating to keep waste out of the environment.

David Clark, Vice President for Sustainability at Amcor said: "At Amcor we believe that winning for the environment means that we are winning as a business. As a market leader, we're committed to using our innovation capabilities to ensure that all of our products are recyclable or reusable by 2025 – but we know that this is only one stage of the cycle. A sustainable, responsible approach to packaging requires more than just recyclable products, it also needs infrastructure development and customer action. This year's sustainability report outlines our continued work to achieve more sustainable outcomes and to use our unique position to accelerate more sustainable solutions."

Amcor's 2020 Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Containers & Packaging Sustainability Accounting Standard version 2018-10. This is the ninth year that Amcor has reported in accordance with GRI and the first year it has reported using the SASB Standards.

The report will be released on Thursday 12th November at 08:00 CET time and is accessible alongside previous year's reports and our Sustainability Review – which lays out Amcor's sustainability strategy and details our progress against our objectives.

Learn more about Amcor's sustainability activities at www.amcor.com/sustainability

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

