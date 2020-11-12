  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification

November 12, 2020 | About: OSL:BDRILL -18.37%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 12, 2020 -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: "BORR", OSE: "BDRILL") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on November 11, 2020 at 09:30 AST at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

The following resolution was passed:

To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$11,182,692.30 divided into 223,653,846 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$11,932,692.30 divided into 238,653,846 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the authorization of an additional 15,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

Media Contact:

Magnus Vaaler
VP Investor Relations and Treasury
+47-22-48-30-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---sgm-results-notification,c3235657

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--sgm-results-notification-301171590.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


