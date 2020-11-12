FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., Buys JD.com Inc, Youdao Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding

Investment company FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Youdao Inc, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co.,. As of 2020Q3, FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., owns 7 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



JD.com Inc (JD) - 656,320 shares, 26.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.76% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,024,523 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.66% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 96,127 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.59% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 331,128 shares, 14.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 351,735 shares, 14.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 216,260 shares as of .

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.43%. The holding were 656,320 shares as of .

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 20.66%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,024,523 shares as of .

FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 52.59%. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -14.02%. FountainCap Research & Investment (Hong Kong) Co., still held 96,127 shares as of .