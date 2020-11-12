Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys Noah Holdings, Huazhu Group, JD.com Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Noah Holdings, Huazhu Group, JD.com Inc, Qualcomm Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, sells TAL Education Group, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, Lam Research Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 36 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOAH, HTHT, VNET, MAR, PDD, NFLX, Z, ATVI, TSLA, CELH, ATHM,

NOAH, HTHT, VNET, MAR, PDD, NFLX, Z, ATVI, TSLA, CELH, ATHM, Added Positions: BABA, JD, QCOM, MLCO, DIS, KLAC, AAPL, DOYU, BILI, DQ, MRVL,

BABA, JD, QCOM, MLCO, DIS, KLAC, AAPL, DOYU, BILI, DQ, MRVL, Reduced Positions: TAL, ZTO, MA, V, TME, GSX, AMD, DKNG, YY, NIO, AMAT, MSFT, ACMR, AMZN,

TAL, ZTO, MA, V, TME, GSX, AMD, DKNG, YY, NIO, AMAT, MSFT, ACMR, AMZN, Sold Out: LRCX, ZM, SQ, QRVO, SWKS, ETSY, GDS, QFIN, LX, COLM, EL, SKX, RACE, KC,

For the details of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinpoint+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 291,934 shares, 20.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.85% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 1,568,802 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.45% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 422,541 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.1% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 1,226,600 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 628,216 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Noah Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.77%. The holding were 1,226,600 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $47.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 131,567 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 306,440 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $116.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 66,589 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,900 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $490.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,465 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 150.10%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 251,600 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 454.46%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 106,456 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 77.52%. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $17.73. The stock is now traded at around $17.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 583,486 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 240.91%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $137.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in KLA Corp by 86.26%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $233.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 24,400 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 25.36%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 69,200 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in TAL Education Group by 42.1%. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $69.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.07%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 422,541 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 57.92%. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $332.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.37%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 20,200 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 65.75%. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 21,100 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 39.61%. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $15.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.96%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 377,764 shares as of .

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 54.19%. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd still held 31,700 shares as of .