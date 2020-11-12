Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, NIO Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Sells HDFC Bank, Moderna Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Central, K3, based Investment company Myriad Asset Management Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, NIO Inc, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, Plug Power Inc, GDS Holdings, sells HDFC Bank, Moderna Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, ICICI Bank, Zscaler Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Myriad Asset Management Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owns 30 stocks with a total value of $119 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/myriad+asset+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 4,770,000 shares, 38.23% of the total portfolio. New Position NIO Inc (NIO) - 1,429,940 shares, 25.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 154,041 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.51% Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC) - 225,000 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 16,960 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.38%

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 38.23%. The holding were 4,770,000 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.6%. The holding were 1,429,940 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.71 and $14.13, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $23.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 185,997 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $92.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 24,100 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. initiated holding in Medallia Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $40.2, with an estimated average price of $30.32. The stock is now traded at around $30.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 70,900 shares as of .

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $193.16 and $230.6, with an estimated average price of $208.38.