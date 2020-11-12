  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Murphy USA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: MUSA +0%

EL DORADO, Ark., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (: MUSA) will be participating virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET. The webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com.

About Murphy USA
Murphy USA (:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.

Source: Murphy USA Inc. (: MUSA)

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul – Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A
[email protected]

Mitchell Freer – Investor Relations Analyst
[email protected]

