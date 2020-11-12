PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Colorado State University for Osteoarthritis Treatment Study.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (PETV) PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce the entry into a sponsored research agreement with Colorado State University (“CSU”) College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences to engage in a clinical study involving the treatment of osteoarthritis in canines through the administration of PetVivo’s proprietary medical device, KUSH®.



Felix Duerr, DVM, associate professor of small animal orthopedics, will serve as Principal Investigator for the research project. Dr. Duerr established and now oversees CSU’s Orthopedic Medicine and Mobility program. His clinical interests include sports medicine and rehabilitation, and minimally invasive surgery, including arthroscopy.

“The study designed by the team is novel and he hopes the research will lead to new ways to treat osteoarthritis, which affects up to 20% of all dogs, no matter the age,” said Dr. Duerr.

KUSH is a medical device that is administered by intraarticular injection in afflicted joints of animals, such as dogs and horses, for the treatment of osteoarthritis. The product is intended to provide a lubricious cushion between the bones to reinforce cartilage. A primary objective of PetVivo is to commercialize beneficial medical device products, such as KUSH, to further enhance the lives and happiness of companion animals and their owners.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product Kush, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses, is scheduled for expanded commercial sale later this year.

