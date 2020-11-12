Supreme Cannabis Enters into Supply Agreements with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme Cannabis" or the "Company") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) today announced that the Company has entered into a supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Under the terms of the supply agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., the Company will offer Truverra-branded medical cannabis products through the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online sales platform accessible to patients across Canada.

"This is an important development that establishes Truverra as a valuable medical cannabis brand and provides further diversification of our revenue," said Beena Goldenberg, President and CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "We are particularly pleased to introduce Truverra to Canadian patients, who will be able to order dried flower, pre-rolls and full-spectrum CBD oil. Included in our offering will be our Jean Guy strain, which is a tribute to the legendary variety offered by the Montreal Compassion Club. Also, through the Shoppers portal, patients can be assured of expert customer service from a trusted brand."

The Medical Cannabis by Shoppers online platform is a convenient and trusted source of quality medical cannabis, providing patients with single-source access to a broad range of products. Through their national online platform, the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers business connects patients with cannabis products that meet the highest quality and safety standards and provides guidance and support via a dedicated team of cannabis-trained advisors and Pharmacists.

About Supreme Cannabis.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. Since 2014, the Company has emerged as one of the world's most premium producers of recreational, wholesale and medical cannabis products.

Supreme Cannabis' portfolio of brands caters to diverse consumer and patient experiences, with brands and products that address recreational, wellness, medical and new consumer preferences. The Company's recreational brand portfolio includes, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, Blissco , sugarleaf, and Hiway. Supreme Cannabis addresses national and international medical cannabis opportunities through its premium Truverra brand.

Supreme Cannabis' brands are backed by a focused suite of world-class operating assets that serve key functions in the value chain, including, scaled cultivation, value-add processing, automated packaging and product testing and R&D. Follow the Company on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube.

