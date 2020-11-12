Galmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) ("Galmed" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol™, an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH and fibrosis, reports financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET today.

Financial Summary – Third Quarter 2020 vs. Third Quarter 2019:

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable debt securities totaled $58.7 million as of September 30, 2020 , compared to $75.6 million at December 31, 2019 .

as of , compared to at . Net loss amounted to $6.9 million , or $0.32 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to a net loss of $4.5 million , or $0.21 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 .

, or per share, for the three months ended , compared to a net loss of , or per share, for the three months ended . Research and development expenses amounted to approximately $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to approximately $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in clinical trial expenses in connection with our ongoing ARMOR study.

for the three months ended , compared to approximately for the three months ended . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in clinical trial expenses in connection with our ongoing ARMOR study. General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to approximately $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The increase in general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 resulted primarily from an increase in the cost of the Company's D&O insurance policy premium.

for the three months ended , compared to approximately for the three months ended . The increase in general and administrative expenses for the three months ended resulted primarily from an increase in the cost of the Company's D&O insurance policy premium. Financial income, net amounted to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 , compared to financial income, net of $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 . The increase primarily relates to realization of unrealized gains from prior periods.

About Aramchol and Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, inducing beneficial modulation of intra-hepatic lipid metabolism. Aramchol's ability to modulate hepatic lipid metabolism was discovered and validated in animal models, demonstrating downregulation of the three key pathologies of NASH: steatosis, inflammation and fibrosis. The effect of Aramchol on fibrosis is mediated by downregulation of steatosis and directly on human collagen producing cells. Aramchol has been granted Fast Track designation status by the FDA for the treatment of NASH.

NASH is an emerging world crisis impacting an estimated 3% to 5% of the U.S. population and an estimated 2% to 4% globally. It is the fastest growing cause of liver cancer and liver transplant in the U.S. due to the rise in obesity. NASH is the progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that can lead to cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis and liver-related mortality.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Our lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study. We are also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include forward-looking statements.

GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data





As of

September 30,

2020

As of

December 31,

2019

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,648 $ 15,931

Restricted Cash



113

112

Short-term deposits



10,423

27,938

Marketable debt securities



31,514

31,622

Other receivable



642

827

Total current assets



59,340

76,430

















Right of use assets



437

538

Property and equipment, net



176

171

Total non-current assets



613

709



















Total assets $ 59,953 $ 77,139



















Liabilities and stockholders' equity

































Current liabilities















Trade payables $ 5,151 $ 5,999

Other payables



899

935

Total current liabilities



6,050

6,934



















Non-current liabilities















Lease obligation $ 247 $ 352

Total non-current liabilities



247

352



















Ordinary shares par value NIS 0.01 per share; Authorized 50,000,000; Issued and outstanding:















21,312,043 shares as of September 30, 2020; 21,139,385 shares as of December 31, 2019



58

58

Additional paid-in capital



178,938

176,696

Accumulated other comprehensive gain



90

35

Accumulated deficit



(125,430)

(106,936)

Total stockholders' equity



53,656

69,853



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,953 $ 77,139



GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share data and per share data







Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,













2020

2019

2020

2019 Research and development expenses

$ 6,536 $

4,054 $ 17,057 $ 10,817



















General and administrative expenses



1,054

953

2,811

2,931



















Total operating expenses



7,590

5,007

19,868

13,748







































Financial income, net



(685)

(493)

(1,374)

(1,573)



















Net loss $ 6,905 $ 4,514 $ 18,494 $ 12,175







































Basic and diluted net loss per share $ 0.32 $ 0.21 $ 0.87 $ 0.58







































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing basic

















and diluted net loss per share



21,268,730

21,123,418

21,191,196

21,109,421















GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) U.S. Dollars in thousands





Nine months ended



September 30



2020

2019

















$ (18,494)

$ (12,175)













Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



28



27 Stock-based compensation expense



1,474



1,546 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable debt securities



36



(93) Interest income from short-term deposits



(268)



(161) Gain from realization of marketable debt securities



(522)



(10) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease (Increase) in other accounts receivable



185



(680) Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(848)



928 Decrease in other accounts payable



(40)



(253) Net cash used in operating activities



(18,449)



(10,871)













Cash flow from investing activities











Purchase of property and equipment



(33)



(9) Investment in available for sale securities



(45,226)



(72,600) Investment in short term deposits, net



17,783



(14,180) Consideration from sale of available for sale securities



45,875



91,697 Net cash provided by investing activities



18,399



4,908













Cash flow from financing activities











Proceeds from exercise of options



61



95 Issuance of Ordinary shares upon ATM, net of issuance cost



707



- Net cash provided in financing activities



768



95













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash











Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period Cash

and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



718



(5,868)





16,043



24,159



$ 16,761

$ 18,291



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash received from interest

$ 966

$ 1,542













Non-cash transactions:











Recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability from adoption of ASU 2016-02

$ -

$ 679 Assets acquired under operating leases

$ 35

$ -

