Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Leader in Managed Security Services in Australia

SYDNEY and BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Unisys as a leader in managed security services in the Australian market based on its strengths in zero trust and micro-segmentation, identity management, enterprise scale capabilities and the ability to not be locked into proprietary technology.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Cyber Security – Solutions & Services" compares the strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators of 58 providers. It found that Unisys was one of only seven service providers to be ranked as a leader in managed security services in Australia. A leader has a highly-attractive product and service offering and a very strong market and competitive position. They are regarded as opinion leaders and ensure innovative strength and stability.

"Australia's managed security services market is evolving from security operations centres (SOCs) to complex, AI-powered cyber defence organisations. Cyber criminals around the world are using AI tools to automate threat creation, web scanning and malware distribution. Enterprises are thus required to adopt more sophisticated tools to defend themselves," said the report's author, Craig Baty, Distinguished Analyst, ISG. "Although Unisys is traditionally known for providing secure managed security services to the Australian government, defence and other high security environments, it has strong capabilities and methodologies for a wide range of corporate environments."

The report noted the following strengths for Unisys' managed security services:

Zero trust and micro-segmentation : Unisys Stealth(Core)™ creates identity-based micro-segments called communities of interest (COIs). Stealth regards all traffic as untrusted and permits communication only if COI membership is confirmed. The solution separates trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. All communications between COI members and Stealth™-protected assets are encrypted, and endpoints are concealed from non-members. This highly-secure connection enables dynamic isolation, eliminating attacks that are in progress, to keep businesses running. The solution dynamically isolates devices and users at the first sign of compromise. Support for endpoint through to IT devices is also provided.

: Unisys Stealth(Core)™ creates identity-based micro-segments called communities of interest (COIs). Stealth regards all traffic as untrusted and permits communication only if COI membership is confirmed. The solution separates trusted systems, users and data from the untrusted. All communications between COI members and Stealth™-protected assets are encrypted, and endpoints are concealed from non-members. This highly-secure connection enables dynamic isolation, eliminating attacks that are in progress, to keep businesses running. The solution dynamically isolates devices and users at the first sign of compromise. Support for endpoint through to IT devices is also provided. Strong in identity: Unisys Stealth(identity)™ is an enterprise-grade identity and biometrics capability that can be scaled to more than 300 million identity records. It can be integrated with the core Stealth offering to provide biometric matching for higher levels of identity security.

Unisys Stealth(identity)™ is an enterprise-grade identity and biometrics capability that can be scaled to more than 300 million identity records. It can be integrated with the core Stealth offering to provide biometric matching for higher levels of identity security. Strong in enterprise : Unisys' services are designed for large organisations. It uses LogRhythm NextGen, Securonix Cloud and other SIEM tools to inspect logs and other machine data using AI. Unisys' services and software optimise how clients deliver services to their business suppliers, partners and employees.

: Unisys' services are designed for large organisations. It uses LogRhythm NextGen, Securonix Cloud and other SIEM tools to inspect logs and other machine data using AI. Unisys' services and software optimise how clients deliver services to their business suppliers, partners and employees. Not locked into their own technology: Although Unisys has its own proprietary offerings, its decade-long experience as a provider of enterprise-level systems integration and managed services enables it to readily implement, integrate and support a wide range of third-party security offerings.

"With an ever-increasing threat landscape and a serious shortage of skilled cyber security professionals, clients are looking for mature providers in this space to help them manage their cyber security risks. You can't prevent every intrusion, but Unisys Stealth® can prevent data from leaving the organisation and intruders from damaging or locking down systems. Dynamic isolation enables corralling of suspicious activity in seconds, not days or months. By deploying the ability to detect, adapt, and most importantly respond to threats in dynamic fashion at network speeds, organisations can provide uninterrupted services to their customers, protect their data from falling into the wrong hands, and protect their reputation," said Ashwin Pal, Director Cybersecurity, Unisys Asia Pacific.

A customised version of the ISG Provider Lens™ "Cyber Security – Solutions & Services: Australia" report is available from Unisys here.

Globally, Unisys was also named among the leading providers in ISG's Breakthrough 15 category for the Service & Technology Provider Standouts over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2020 Global ISG Index™.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.au. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1112/9800

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-technology-advisory-firm-isg-recognizes-unisys-as-leader-in-managed-security-services-in-australia-301171483.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation