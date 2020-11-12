Hawkeye Systems Announces Letter of Intent to Secure Three-Year FDA Approved Nitrile Glove Supply

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE)("Company"), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce today it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Whistler International Korea, a leading multinational conglomerate located in Seoul with operations in Asia, Middle East and Latin American Countries. Under the terms of the LOI, the Company is expected to secure a three-year FDA approved Nitrile glove supply comprised of 3,600,000 boxes annually.

Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems, stated, "We are pleased to continue positioning the Company to procure dedicated supply sources of mission critical PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as the number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to resurge in the US. We believe our LOI with Whistler to provide highly coveted Nitrile protective gloves further validates Hawkeye as a reliable PPE source with an established track record that already includes the previously announced procurement and delivery of FDA approved hand sanitizer and N95 protective masks. We value the process of safety and are honored to leverage our ability to navigate both international and domestic trade lines to strengthen our Country's pandemic response."

About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.

For more information, please contact:

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1 (800) 531-8799

Email: [email protected]

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Investor relations - [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including PPE, any technology related to our sales pipeline, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

