cbdMD Releases 'Premium Relieve' with Lidocaine, Expanding Upon Diverse Topical Offerings Featuring Superior Broad Spectrum CBD Formula

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBD PR A) (the "Company"), one of the leading, and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced today an expansion of its topical product line with the launch of 'Premium Relieve', a product that combines the pain-fighting power of Lidocaine with Superior Broad Spectrum CBD extracts – leading to total wellness in one unique topical formula.

Available in a roll-on applicator or spray, Premium Relieve combines the proven powers of Lidocaine (4%) with cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrum formula, providing temporary relief from minor muscle aches and pains.

Premium Relieve joins a diverse offering of topical products featuring high profile over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief ingredients fused with cbdMD's unique hemp extract blend, including:

Premium Freeze Pain Relieving Formula ('2020 Product of the Year' Winner: CBD Topical) - cbdMD's award-winning Freeze gel offers the proven pain-relief properties of menthol, blended with the power of domestically sourced CBD, to provide temporary pain relief while working to ease aching muscles and joints.

Premium Recover Pain Relieving Formula - cbdMD's Recover combines pain-relieving agent Histamine Dihydrochloride (0.05%) with the whole-body benefits of cbdMD's Superior Broad Spectrum CBD formula into a unique, richly moisturizing cream that's great for temporary relief of pain and muscle aches, without any of the smell.

cbdMD's release of Premium Relieve marks an advancement in the topical market as it is one of the few CBD topicals available in aerosol spray form, utilizing a unique Bag-on-Valve Technology that allows for spraying at any angle and covering difficult-to-reach areas. In addition, Premium Relieve contains the most abundant CBD content of any Lidocaine-infused topical currently on the market.

"Topicals have never been more popular for consumers, with more and more products adding CBD to their formulas these days," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "At cbdMD, we're revolutionizing the topical market by introducing innovative products that continue to lead in each category. With 'Premium Relieve', we are proud to now offer an expanded topicals line that is well-rounded and balanced, with broad appeal to not only health-minded individuals, but anyone seeking to enhance their personal wellness."

To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, non-THC1 CBD oil products, please visit: http://www.cbdmd.com.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading, most highly trusted, and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA and Life Time, Inc., and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, Non-THC[1] CBD products, please visit http://www.cbdMD.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 Non-THC is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

