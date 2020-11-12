Leading Technology Advisory Firm ISG Recognizes Unisys as Global Leader in the Digital Workplace of the Future

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader in digital workplace services in their reports on the U.S., the U.K. and Brazil.

The ISG Provider Lens™ "Digital Workplace of the Future" Report evaluates the relative capabilities of more than 30 software vendors/service providers, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers within different quadrants based on their ability to provide digital workplace and managed service support. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being Leaders, Product Challengers, Contenders or Market Challengers.

In the U.S. report published November 10, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" and highlights the Unisys InteliServe™ pervasive automation platform for the digital workplace – which is powered by advanced analytics, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and identity authentication – as a strength for Unisys in addition to its "industry catered, post-pandemic consulting for the future of work." The report cited Unisys for three areas of strength: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Mobility Services (Mid-market) and Managed Workplace Services (Large accounts).

In the UK report published November 12, Unisys placed as a "Leader" in the Managed Workplace Services category. In the Brazil report published November 12, ISG ranks Unisys as a "Leader" in three areas: Digital Workplace Consulting, Managed Mobility Services and Managed Workplace Services (Large Accounts).

ISG comments about Unisys in the U.S. report stated:

"Experience in workplace transformation and its pandemic-focused consulting services act as differentiators and place it as a leader in this quadrant."

"Offers strong capabilities in UEM, security and future-oriented managed mobility services, making it a strong leader in this space."

"Provides automation enabled and experience-focused managed services and carves out specific offerings for challenging times, making it a strong leader in this quadrant."

"We are honored to be recognized by one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms for our digital workplace service solutions – including our state-of-the-art Unisys InteliServe platform," said Eric Hutto, president and chief operating officer, Unisys. "Unisys' commitment to providing secure, integrated and automated solutions – especially during these unprecedented times – helps our clients transform their business processes so they can provide their customers with the best experiences."

To learn more on this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a Leader click here or visit https://www.unisys.com/offerings/digital-workplace-services.

Globally, Unisys was also named among the leading providers in ISG's Breakthrough 15 category for the Service & Technology Provider Standouts over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2020 Global ISG Index™.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 1112/9799

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-technology-advisory-firm-isg-recognizes-unisys-as-global-leader-in-the-digital-workplace-of-the-future-301171481.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation