Palatin Technologies, Inc. to Report First Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Results; Teleconference and Webcast to be held on November 17, 2020

PR Newswire
CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020
CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2021 operating results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 before the open of the U.S. financial markets.
Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.
Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast
Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Results Press Release
11/17/2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET
Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Live
11/17/2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET
US/Canada Dial-In Number:
1-800-353-6461
International Dial-In Number:
1-334-323-0501
Conference ID:
3383273
Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call-Replay
11/17/2020-11/24/2020
US/Canada Dial-In Number:
1-888-203-1112
International Dial-In Number:
1-719-457-0820
Replay Passcode:
3383273
Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access
http://www.palatin.com
The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.
About Palatin Technologies, Inc.
Palatin Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders in order to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information, please visit http://www.palatin.com.
SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.