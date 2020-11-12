Accuray Appoints Renowned Medical Device Industry Executive Jim Dennison as Senior Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory Affairs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today it has appointed Jim Dennison as its senior vice president of global quality and regulatory affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Dennison is an accomplished quality assurance and regulatory affairs executive with a nearly 15 year tenure at GE Healthcare. At Accuray, he will lead overall quality, regulatory and government affairs, along with product compliance, reporting to Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer.

Most recently, Mr. Dennison served as senior executive vice president, quality and regulatory affairs at GE Healthcare, managing more than 40 global design and manufacturing sites across 12 GE Healthcare businesses, including imaging. Under his leadership, the organization standardized a global Quality Management System, ensuring compliance with over 25 global regulators while simultaneously and continuously improving product quality. Mr. Dennison was also responsible for directing the GE Healthcare regulatory submission process and in the United States, achieved best in industry FDA 510(k) clearance times. He also has held leadership roles with Medtronic, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceutical and Baxter Healthcare, where he developed and implemented quality and regulatory processes designed to better achieve the organizations' strategic objectives.

"Jim Dennison is a highly respected executive recognized throughout the medical device industry for his expertise. We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber join the Accuray team and lead the advancement of our quality and regulatory affairs function. We are confident in Jim's ability to build the global teams, operations and infrastructure required to support the strategic R&D investments and market expansion opportunities that will drive the growth of our business," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer of Accuray.

About Accuray

Accuracy is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

