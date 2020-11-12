  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Afterpay Introduces Cross Border Commerce for Merchant Partners

November 12, 2020 | About: ASX:APT +3.32% OTCPK:AFTPY +0%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020

With new "Buy Now, Pay Later" capabilities, merchants open their storefronts to global shoppers just in time for the busy holiday shopping season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Afterpay (ASX:APT), the leader in "Buy Now, Pay Later" payments, today announced that its merchant partners can now offer their products to customers across the world. Specifically, Afterpay merchants can open their ecommerce sites to Australian, British, Canadian and New Zealand shoppers. Next year, global merchants will also be able to sell to U.S. consumers.

(PRNewsfoto/Afterpay)

Cross border shopping represents a $1 trillion GMV opportunity1, with retailers gaining access to Afterpay's young and engaged customers worldwide. Shoppers see items in their local currency and benefit from the flexibility and convenience of paying in four installments over time, without incurring interest, fees or revolving and extended debt. Participating retailers can open their store fronts to these shoppers without paying set up or currency conversion fees.

Afterpay first introduced cross border shopping in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in March 2019, which delivered YoY sales growth of nearly 576%. Because of such strong consumer demand, the number of ANZ merchants that are now selling outside their home country has grown 10 times.

"We have been very pleased with our cross border implementation. It has been seamless and very effective in scaling our efforts abroad as we grow globally," commented Justin Gaggino of Hi-Smile, an early adopter of Afterpay's cross border offering. "We have seen an approximately 30% increase in overall orders come through our cross border partnership with Afterpay."

"Cross border trade allows retailers to open their storefronts to the world - delivering new customers, higher conversion and ultimately more merchant sales, without additional set-up costs or fees," said Nick Molnar, Afterpay's Co-founder and CEO of North America. "We are particularly excited to offer cross border capabilities at a time when consumers are buying online more than ever and in advance of this busy holiday shopping season."

About Afterpay Limited
Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way we pay by allowing customers to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free.2 The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of September 30, 2020, Afterpay is offered by nearly 64,000 of the world's favorite retailers, and is used by more than 11.2 million active customers globally.

Afterpay is currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom, where it is known as Clearpay. Afterpay is on a mission to power an economy in which everyone wins.

1 Source: Invespcro global cross border shopping trends
2 Eligibility criteria apply. Late fees may apply. See full terms at afterpay.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/afterpay-introduces-cross-border-commerce-for-merchant-partners-301171640.html

SOURCE Afterpay


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)