BD Acquires the Medical Business Assets of CUBEX LLC, Broadening Automated Dispensing Portfolio Across Care Continuum

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:BDX +0%

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced today it has acquired the Medical Business assets of CUBEX LLC, which is a privately-held company that develops cloud-based software offerings for advanced medication management.

This acquisition expands the company's medication management offerings into the care continuum space and provides deeper integration with electronic health records (EHRs).

"This strategic acquisition brings together our industry leading BD Pyxis™ Automated Dispensing Cabinets with the Medical Business of CUBEX's MedBank cloud-based software and analytics platform to help enable patient centered care beyond the acute care setting," said Mike Garrison, worldwide president of Medication Management Solutions at BD. "We are committed to improving and connecting the medication management process across health care settings, and this acquisition allows us to help address the unique needs care continuum facilities face, from minimizing medication diversion to improving inventory management."

The Medical Business of CUBEX's key offering is a cloud-based software that supports decentralized medication management and provides unique features specialized for pharmacists and nurses across the care continuum. BD previously worked under a commercial distribution relationship with CUBEX.

"The Medical Business of CUBEX prides itself on developing software and analytics for advanced medication management that focus on the needs of the pharmacist and nurse to help alleviate administrative burden while ensuring patient safety," said Anton Visser, CUBEX CEO. "By joining BD – a leading med tech company – we look forward to the expanded impact our solutions will have towards improved patient care."

BD is excited to welcome approximately 40 CUBEX associates into the BD family. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition does not impact BD's fiscal 2021 guidance.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 associates have a passion and commitment to help improve patient outcomes, improve the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to better diagnose disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com.

