Shutterstock Launches a Turnkey Single Sign-On Integration, Offering Brands Seamless Access to 350+ Million Creative Assets

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global technology company offering a creative platform for high-quality content, tools and services, today announced greater technology support for enterprise customers through a simple sign-on integration—the first offering of its kind among global content providers.

The offering, which can be set up in minutes, provides users with more secure access to a database of 350+ million high-quality licensed images, videos and music tracks through the Shutterstock platform. The seamless integration is designed to eliminate password fatigue and speed up workflows by quickly—and safely—authenticating users across a number of digital platforms and identity management solutions.

"As teams navigate the challenges of working from home, having secure and centralized access to tools and platforms is essential to productivity," said Alex Reynolds, Shutterstock Vice President and General Manager of Platform Solutions. "The global rollout of SSO stems from our growing commitment to serve the rigorous and ever-changing needs of enterprise customers around the world."

By implementing SAML 2.0 Single Sign-On (SSO), Shutterstock customers can also expand their access organization-wide, while gaining additional controls over security as marketing and creative teams embrace remote work and turn to online collaboration and tools to improve processes. With browse-only permissions and lightboxes of curated content, Shutterstock can provide more visibility into its content across an entire company, while mitigating risk of accidental purchasing. This will expand content to sales teams for presentations, human resources for intranet projects, business development for customer-facing documentation, and more.

Shutterstock's SSO is now available to over 250,000 companies globally as Shutterstock partners with industry-leading identity solutions providers including Auth0, Microsoft's Azure AD, Okta, OneLogin and Ping Identity, with many more in the works. Once deployed across these platforms, the turnkey solution will centralize purchasing activity and reduce employee spend by approximately 10 percent due to the accidental re-licensing of content, according to a recent Shutterstock analysis. Through the integration, greater security access is guaranteed, and users will see productivity gains as hours are relocated from IT discussions to the creative process itself.

To launch the new SSO integration and increase creative efficiency company-wide, contact the Shutterstock Integrations Team directly here: https://www.shutterstock.com/business/sso

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs , vectors , illustrations , videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 1 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The company's brands also include Bigstock , a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Custom, a custom content creation platform ; Offset, a high-end image collection ; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-launches-a-turnkey-single-sign-on-integration-offering-brands-seamless-access-to-350-million-creative-assets-301171244.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.