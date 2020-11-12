Ford Honors AAM at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. AAM was announced as a Silver winner during Ford Motor Company's virtual event.

"AAM's No. 1 objective is to manufacture the highest quality and most innovative Driveline and Metal Forming technologies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is the ultimate recognition of that work and we thank Ford for their support of AAM."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to AAM for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

AAM was recognized with a Silver award for quality at its Valencia, Spain, Manufacturing Facility, which specializes in the production of components including powder metal connecting rods.

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories

Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment

