Ford Honors AAM at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:AXL +0%

DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. AAM was announced as a Silver winner during Ford Motor Company's virtual event.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

"AAM's No. 1 objective is to manufacture the highest quality and most innovative Driveline and Metal Forming technologies," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "This award is the ultimate recognition of that work and we thank Ford for their support of AAM."

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to AAM for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

AAM was recognized with a Silver award for quality at its Valencia, Spain, Manufacturing Facility, which specializes in the production of components including powder metal connecting rods.

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:

  • Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year
  • Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories
  • Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation
  • Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations
  • Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process
  • Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment

About AAM
AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Andrea Knapp
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ford-honors-aam-at-22nd-annual-world-excellence-awards-301171420.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.


