Landsea Homes Launches Interactive Virtual Experience For High Performance Homes Program

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes, a Newport Beach-based homebuilder, has launched a new High Performance Homes (HPH) interactive experience. The new program allows homebuyers to visualize and virtually experience every element and feature of the HPH program, from home automation to sustainability and energy savings.

"Long before our homes are built, forward thinking goes into every design detail," said Peter Beucke, vice president of sustainability and innovation at Landsea Homes. "As a leader in the industry, our homes are designed to the highest standard, and we want our buyers to be able to experience that advantage before they even set foot in their new home. With the new HPH interactive experience, we're giving buyers an elevated and innovative virtual glimpse into how much healthier, safer and more comfortable their home will be."

All of Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are more connected and convenient than ever. Supported by a partnership with leading technology company, Apple®, the homes utilize the Apple HomeKit™ environment to operate all home automation features from one mobile application. The smart home automation features, installed and compatible with Apple HomeKit™, include an Apple TV® media manager device, MeshNet wireless internet throughout the home, entry door locks, thermostat control, garage door opener control, light dimmer switches, doorbell camera pre-wire and high-touch customer service with an individualized white glove training session.

Landsea Homes includes various features that contribute to healthy living, including appliances that reduce energy waste and tankless water heaters that generate hot water in a faster timeframe. The use of environmentally-conscious building materials and the implementation of waste-reduction programs help preserve and protect the beauty of the natural world and lessen the impact on the planet.

With each High Performance Home, the homebuyer is provided with enhanced insulation, more efficient mechanical systems, ENERGY STAR® rated appliances and LED lighting. The cost-in-use features lower monthly bills and encourages environmental awareness and stewardship.

For over five years, Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology that is committed to sustainable building practices. A multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices were instituted, resulting in a lighter environmental impact, lower resource consumption and reduced carbon footprint.

Landsea Homes has announced plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LFAC), which would make Landsea a public company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes is a California-based homebuilding company that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, northern California and southern California.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element". Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' Performance collection features homes that are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes in this collection include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Our Garrett-Walker collection offers unique, affordably priced and value-based single-family homes in some of the nation's fastest growing and most desirable markets. Homebuyers enjoy the confidence of owning a quality home that provides lasting value. One of the most trusted brands in the region, this collection continues to attract everyone from first-time homeowners to those seeking more room for their growing families.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

