Sierra Oncology to Present at 2020 Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the Phase 3 execution, registration and potential commercialization of momelotinib, a novel drug that may address serious unmet needs in myelofibrosis, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, will present an overview of the company at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference taking place November 17-19, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled for 7:20 pm GMT on Wednesday, November 18. A replay of the presentation will be available following the conference on the Investors section of Sierra's corporate website in the Events & Webcast tab.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the Phase 3 execution, registration and potential commercialization of momelotinib, a novel drug that may address serious unmet needs in myelofibrosis. Momelotinib is a selective and orally bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated mechanism of action that enables it to potentially address all three key drivers of myelofibrosis: anemia of inflammation, constitutional symptoms and enlarged spleen. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 800 patients treated for myelofibrosis. Several of these patients remain on treatment for more than 10 years.

Sierra is enrolling symptomatic and anemic patients, who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor in MOMENTUM, a randomized double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, expected timing and success of enrollment of MOMENTUM and potential benefits of momelotinib. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, the risk that disruptions and impacts of COVID-19 will be significant and lengthy, Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize momelotinib, momelotinib may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the clinical development of momelotinib, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and momelotinib and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

