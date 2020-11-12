Target Circle Celebrates One-Year Anniversary, Unlocks Holiday Deals for Nearly 80 Million Members

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its popular, easy-to-use loyalty program, Target Circle, and will be offering its nearly 80 million members more ways to save big this holiday season. As one of the nation's largest loyalty programs, Target Circle members have:

Saved nearly $2 billion through Target Circle offers

through Target Circle offers Earned nearly $200 million by getting 1% rewards on purchases to put toward their future Target visit

by getting 1% rewards on purchases to put toward their future Target visit Directed more than $7 million to more than 2,500 local and national nonprofit organizations

This holiday season, Target guests will find nearly 1 million more deals than last year. And Target Circle members have easy access to all of these great offers in one place – no membership fee required. It makes it easier than ever to save whether they shop in store or choose from Target's suite of industry-leading, same-day fulfillment options – getting their orders in as little as one hour.

"In just one year, it's been amazing to see how our guests have embraced Target Circle, saving millions of dollars and helping give back to their local communities," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer, Target. "Heading into the holidays, our nearly 80 million members – and growing – will have access to even more great deals. Combined with the safety and ease of our contactless same-day services, it's an unparalleled offer – with no membership fee required."

No Need to Wait

Target Circle is easy to use and free to join. New members can sign up by creating a Target.com account, downloading the Target App or by providing their phone number in a Target store.

Throughout the holiday season and always, Target is here to make it easy and safe to get the items guests need quickly and conveniently. With Target's contactless, same-day fulfillment options, guests can get their orders in as little as one hour, with no membership required.

The retailer's suite of same-day services include:

Drive Up in 1,800 stores nationwide, allowing guests to shop for thousands of items via the Target app and have them brought directly to their cars within minutes of arriving at the store.

in 1,800 stores nationwide, allowing guests to shop for thousands of items via the Target app and have them brought directly to their cars within minutes of arriving at the store. Order Pickup is available at all stores, which allows guests to shop online and grab their items at an Order Pickup counter - ready within a few hours.

is available at all stores, which allows guests to shop online and grab their items at an Order Pickup counter - ready within a few hours. Same-Day Delivery with Shipt via a free, four-week trial, a $99 annual membership or $9.99 per-order option.

To sign up for the Target Circle loyalty program for free and start saving today, visit Target.com/circle. For more information on Target's holiday deals or its suite of pickup and delivery options, visit Target.com.

