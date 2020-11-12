Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sea, Apple Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc

Investment company Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Sea, Apple Inc, NetEase Inc, So-Young International Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo Inc, JD.com Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owns 37 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, TSM, SHOP, AYX, VNET, WYNN, JKS,

AAPL, TSM, SHOP, AYX, VNET, WYNN, JKS, Added Positions: ZTO, SE, NTES, SY, FB, AMZN, VIPS, UBER,

ZTO, SE, NTES, SY, FB, AMZN, VIPS, UBER, Reduced Positions: BABA, PDD, JD, EDU, TAL, BILI, HCM, DAO, MSFT, ZLAB, NVDA, NEW, BIDU, ZM, BNR, NOW, GOOGL, DQ,

BABA, PDD, JD, EDU, TAL, BILI, HCM, DAO, MSFT, ZLAB, NVDA, NEW, BIDU, ZM, BNR, NOW, GOOGL, DQ, Sold Out: TSLA, IQ, ATNX, TCOM, ACMR, ONE, CRM, SYY, YUMC,

Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,988,070 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 15,277,622 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.12% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,222,769 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.92% Sea Ltd (SE) - 2,072,852 shares, 10.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.14% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 3,288,355 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.42%

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 558,785 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 273,500 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $947.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,263 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alteryx Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 45,413 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,239 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc by 48.12%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $29.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 15,277,622 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $169.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 2,072,852 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in NetEase Inc by 43.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,951,320 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in So-Young International Inc by 9569.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.32, with an estimated average price of $13. The stock is now traded at around $12.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 3,824,224 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 1785.74%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3137.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 8,863 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 237.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 641,102 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in iQIYI Inc. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $21.92.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Athenex Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in ACM Research Inc. The sale prices were between $58.97 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $5.48, with an estimated average price of $4.18.

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 59.92%. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -11.07%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 1,222,769 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 46.42%. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $111.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.87%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 3,288,355 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 55.38%. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.57%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 2,656,578 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 85.2%. The sale prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.04%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 191,713 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 28.66%. The sale prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 1,518,358 shares as of .

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Hutchison China Meditech Ltd by 82.49%. The sale prices were between $25.8 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $31.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd still held 100,169 shares as of .