Triton International (TRTN) SVP and CFO John Burns Sold $801,800 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: TRTN -1.1%

SVP and CFO of Triton International (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Burns (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TRTN on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $40.09 a share. The total sale was $801,800.

Triton International Ltd has a market cap of $2.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.95 with a P/E ratio of 11.29 and P/S ratio of 2.04. The dividend yield of Triton International Ltd stocks is 5.21%. Triton International Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Triton International Ltd. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • SVP and CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $40.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Triton Container Sales Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of TRTN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.13% since.
  • SVP, Triton Container Sales Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of TRTN stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $37.5. The price of the stock has increased by 6.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TRTN, click here

.

