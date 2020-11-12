Viewray Inc (VRAY) President & CEO Scott William Drake Bought $500,650 of Shares

President & CEO of Viewray Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott William Drake (insider trades) bought 155,000 shares of VRAY on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $3.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,650.

ViewRay Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing MRI guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients. ViewRay Inc has a market cap of $478.169 million; its shares were traded at around $3.22 with and P/S ratio of 7.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with ViewRay Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

