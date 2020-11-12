  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Viewray Inc (VRAY) President & CEO Scott William Drake Bought $500,650 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: VRAY +8.46%

President & CEO of Viewray Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott William Drake (insider trades) bought 155,000 shares of VRAY on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $3.23 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $500,650.

ViewRay Inc is a medical device company. The company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing MRI guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients. ViewRay Inc has a market cap of $478.169 million; its shares were traded at around $3.22 with and P/S ratio of 7.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with ViewRay Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of VRAY stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $3.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VRAY, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)