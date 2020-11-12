Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) CEO Chris Franklin Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Essential Utilities Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Franklin (insider trades) sold 34,001 shares of WTRG on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $45.78 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Aqua America Inc is the holding company for regulated utilities providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. Essential Utilities Inc has a market cap of $11.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.37 with a P/E ratio of 46.84 and P/S ratio of 9.56. The dividend yield of Essential Utilities Inc stocks is 2.06%. Essential Utilities Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Essential Utilities Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Essential Utilities Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of WTRG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $45.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of WTRG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $45.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.47% since.

