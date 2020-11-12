Suro Capital Corp (SSSS) CEO and President Mark D Klein Bought $63,801 of Shares

CEO and President of Suro Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark D Klein (insider trades) bought 6,950 shares of SSSS on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $9.18 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $63,801.

GSV Capital Corp is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The company has elected to be treated as a business development company. SuRo Capital Corp has a market cap of $192.569 million; its shares were traded at around $9.67 with a P/E ratio of 15.35 and P/S ratio of 6.19. The dividend yield of SuRo Capital Corp stocks is 8.79%.

CEO Recent Trades:

