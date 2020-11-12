  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Harley-davidson Inc (HOG) Former SVP & CFO John A Olin Sold $3.2 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: HOG -1.62%

Former SVP & CFO of Harley-davidson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John A Olin (insider trades) sold 92,002 shares of HOG on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $34.45 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc produces and sells heavyweight motorcycles, as well as offers motorcycle parts, accessories, and related services. It operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products, and Financial Services. Harley-Davidson Inc has a market cap of $5.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.31 with a P/E ratio of 47.65 and P/S ratio of 1.20. The dividend yield of Harley-Davidson Inc stocks is 2.32%. Harley-Davidson Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Harley-Davidson Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Former SVP & CFO John A Olin sold 92,002 shares of HOG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $34.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

