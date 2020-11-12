American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman, CEO & President Ernest S Rady Bought $1.4 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 54,994 shares of AAT on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $25.72 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.4 million.

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company mainly invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties in California, Oregon, and Hawaii. American Assets Trust Inc has a market cap of $1.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.86 with a P/E ratio of 41.05 and P/S ratio of 5.44. The dividend yield of American Assets Trust Inc stocks is 4.06%. American Assets Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated American Assets Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with American Assets Trust Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 130,000 shares of AAT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $21.49. The price of the stock has increased by 20.34% since.

Chairman, CEO & President, 10% Owner Ernest S Rady bought 175,739 shares of AAT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $21.64. The price of the stock has increased by 19.5% since.

