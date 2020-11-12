Snow Capital Management, L.P. Buys Intel Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Argo Group International Holdings, Sells National General Holdings Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc

Investment company Snow Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Argo Group International Holdings, Lincoln National Corp, TCF Financial Corp, sells National General Holdings Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Snow Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Snow Capital Management, L.P. owns 140 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTC, ARGO, JCOM, NCLH, TMHC, CNK, ACCO, PG, MCDIF, NAK,
- Added Positions: HIG, LNC, TCF, PNC, MPC, NVT, JPM, FHN, AMN, BLMN, MPLX, XEC, PXD, TSN, UNM, TFC, LVS, COG, GER, CNO, JBLU, KSS, OXY, PBF, IART, LUMN, NCR, IPG, GD, VLO, AM, GORO, NTAP, EMN, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: DKS, DAL, GDXJ, WHR, CSCO, EMR, CAKE, AVGO, PHM, CVX, FLXN, EAT, AAWW, ACM, DRI, RIO, IIVI, GWB, FDX, CMC, TPR, AEL, AMGN, AGI, MET, BP, IP, BAC, SU, CNC, JNJ, OTEX, ZBH, FNB, DIS, PLAY, ORCL, BKU, BIIB, GS, URBN, LH, BTG, AMG, VZ, TGT, HBI, STZ, SNY, PCAR, MOD, TRV, ETFC, AAPL, EXC, WCC, SKX, OFG, TJX, AXP,
- Sold Out: NGHC, UNH, UPS, MHK, MED, MGLN, NXPI, BFYT, GLD, DOW, WFC, KMI, GMZ,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/richard+snow/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Richard Snow
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 190,990 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%
- Commercial Metals Co (CMC) - 815,913 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 587,428 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
- CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) - 800,791 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 49,850 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.6%
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 161,372 shares as of . New Purchase: Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (ARGO)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 80,656 shares as of . New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.18. The stock is now traded at around $81.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 34,949 shares as of . New Purchase: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $19.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 88,318 shares as of . New Purchase: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.62 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,511 shares as of . New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.08, with an estimated average price of $12.51. The stock is now traded at around $13.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 124,460 shares as of . Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $35.29 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $39.85. The stock is now traded at around $45.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 302,495 shares as of . Added: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lincoln National Corp by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 272,457 shares as of . Added: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TCF Financial Corp by 317.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.19 and $29.36, with an estimated average price of $26.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 136,688 shares as of . Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $125.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 58,754 shares as of . Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 27.63%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 312,592 shares as of . Added: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 840.83%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $20.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 104,216 shares as of . Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1. Sold Out: Medifast Inc (MED)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Medifast Inc. The sale prices were between $141.27 and $182.68, with an estimated average price of $164.36. Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $68.95 and $76.12, with an estimated average price of $74.26. Reduced: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 50.84%. The sale prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 58,391 shares as of . Reduced: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 73.64%. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 25,740 shares as of . Reduced: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF by 60.71%. The sale prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 25,420 shares as of . Reduced: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 27.29%. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $185.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 39,437 shares as of . Reduced: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 86.45%. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86. The stock is now traded at around $74.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 3,518 shares as of . Reduced: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Snow Capital Management, L.P. reduced to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 65.79%. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $375.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Snow Capital Management, L.P. still held 2,116 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Richard Snow. Also check out:
1. Richard Snow's Undervalued Stocks
2. Richard Snow's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Richard Snow's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Richard Snow keeps buying