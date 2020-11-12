  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 12, 2020 | About: VTI -0.19% SPY -0.19% VOO -0.16%

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: VTI,
  • Added Positions: GLD,
  • Reduced Positions: IAU,
  • Sold Out: SPY, VOO,

These are the top 5 holdings of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 1,070,000 shares, 36.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 900,000 shares, 29.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Aflac Inc (AFL) - 3,000,000 shares, 20.85% of the total portfolio.
  4. ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 3,000,000 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.67%
  5. CME Group Inc (CME) - 102,518 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $182.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.31%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mizuho Bank, Ltd.. Also check out:

