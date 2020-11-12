5 Banks Outperforming the S&P 500

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the stocks of the following guru-owned banks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through Nov. 12.

First Republic

First Republic Bank (FRC) has a market cap of $23.23 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8.34% over the past year.

As of Thursday, the share price was 92.55% above the 52-week low and 5.09% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 9.32% and return on assets of 0.83% are outperforming 55% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 0.23.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.56% of outstanding shares, followed by David Carlson (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%.

Deutsche Bank

With a market cap of $21.82 billion, Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 22.31% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the price was 110.02% above the 52-week low and 6.09% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -1.89% and return on assets of -0.09% are underperforming 93% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 1.21.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.05% of outstanding shares.

SVB Financial

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has a market cap of $17.03 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 23.22% over the past year.

As of Thursday, the price was 158.12% above the 52-week low and 5.18% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 15.44% and return on assets of 1.36% are outperforming 83% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with the cash-debt ratio of 13.74.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.38% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.71% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.50%.

PennyMac

With a market cap of $4.07 billion, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 68.50% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the price was 328% above the 52-week low and 17% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 56.9% and return on assets of 7.94% are outperforming 99% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 1 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.98% of outstanding shares, followed by Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91%, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% and George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.53%.

Mr. Cooper

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has a market cap of $2.20 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 77.83% over the past 12 months.

As of Thursday, the price was 462% above the 52-week low and 5.24% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 27.09% and return on assets of 3.09% are outperforming 96% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.08.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Leon Cooperman (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.51% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.38% and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.09%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

