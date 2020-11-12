Worthington Industries Inc (WOR) EVP & COO Geoffrey G Gilmore Sold $1.5 million of Shares

EVP & COO of Worthington Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Geoffrey G Gilmore (insider trades) sold 28,923 shares of WOR on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $52.48 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Worthington Industries Inc is metals manufacturing company. Its products are pressure cylinders for liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, oxygen, cylinders, helium-filled balloon kits, steel and fiberglass tanks and processing equipment. Worthington Industries Inc has a market cap of $2.79 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.34 with a P/E ratio of 4.04 and P/S ratio of 0.99. The dividend yield of Worthington Industries Inc stocks is 1.89%. Worthington Industries Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Worthington Industries Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Worthington Steel Jeffrey R Klingler sold 3,867 shares of WOR stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $52.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.

Controller Richard G Welch sold 1,845 shares of WOR stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $50.45. The price of the stock has increased by 1.76% since.

Sr, VP-Admin & Secretary Dale T Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of WOR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $49.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

President-Worthington Cylinder Eric M Smolenski sold 9,000 shares of WOR stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $49.98. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.

