  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Evofem Biosciences to Present at Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:EVFM -5.04%

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced it will present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Evofem Biosciences, Inc.)

To access the live and archived webcast of this fireside chat, visit the Investors section of the Evofem Biosciences website at www.evofem.com, and select the Events and Presentations tab.

About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact
Amy Raskopf
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (917) 673-5775

Media Contact
Ellen Thomas
Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
[email protected]
Mobile: (718) 490-3248

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evofem-biosciences-to-present-at-stifel-virtual-healthcare-conference-301171760.html

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)