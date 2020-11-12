DICK’S Sporting Goods Kicks Off Holiday Season on November 18 With First-Ever “10 Days of Black Friday”

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), the largest U.S.-based, full-line omni-channel sporting goods retailer, announced today it is making it more convenient than ever to experience "The Magic of Sport" this holiday season. DICK'S will offer many ways to shop meaningful, must-have gifts for the entire family with savings both in-store and online.

To help ensure a safe shopping experience this holiday season, DICK'S will be offering its Black Friday deals over a 10-day period, rather than concentrated on a single day. The Company has also hired more teammates to fulfill Ship From Store and one-hour Curbside Contactless Pickup orders, giving customers many ways to check things off their holiday shopping list.

In addition to the high standard of in-store sanitation DICK'S rolled out in March, the use of enhanced technology will help customers enjoy an efficient shopping experience -- including mobile checkout and return stations, as well as the recently introduced DICK'S Shop/Click/Pay app in select stores. The Company has also rolled out detailed plans to manage lines at its more than 800 stores nationwide.

"We recognize the holiday shopping season is starting much earlier and will be a different experience this year for our customers," said Lauren Hobart, President, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "For the first time, we are extending our deals and making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best gifts for everyone on their list with flexible pickup and fast shipping to help them alleviate unwanted stress and large crowds. We've doubled down on technology solutions to ensure customers get what they need quickly, safely and hassle-free."

This holiday season, DICK'S will have an even bigger selection of gifts for everyone, including great items for the outdoor enthusiast, golfer, runner, team sports athlete and sports fan. Shoppers planning to upgrade a home gym space or looking to gift the latest trends in apparel, footwear and outerwear can take advantage of holiday deals and promotions.

Exclusive Holiday Deals and Promotions

Shoppers who want to get a jump start on their holiday shopping can take advantage of DICK'S first-ever 10 Days of Black Friday deals starting Wednesday, November 18. Deals will be valid online and in-store through 11:59 p.m. Saturday, November 28, with deals starting on November 18, week-long deals and 3-day deals. A sample of deals include:

Deals Starting November 18

Up to $1200 off SOLE Cardio Equipment, available from $999.99 - $1599.99 (was $1799.99 - $2799.99 )

off SOLE Cardio Equipment, available from - (was - ) 50% OFF Prince Tournament 6800 Indoor Table Tennis Table, available for $299.98 (was $599.99 )

(was ) Up to $50 off Nishiki Pueblo Mountain Bikes found exclusively at DICK'S, available from $229.99 - $279.99 (was $269.99 - $329.99 )

off Nishiki Pueblo Mountain Bikes found exclusively at DICK'S, available from - (was - ) Up to $700 OFF Select In-Ground and Portable Basketball Hoops: $349.99 - $799.99 (was $499.99 - $1499.99 )

OFF Select In-Ground and Portable Basketball Hoops: - (was - ) Up to $200 off Schwinn Exercise Bikes, available from $549.99 - $899.99 (was $699.99 - $999.99 )

off Schwinn Exercise Bikes, available from - (was - ) Up to 40% off select golf equipment

$39.99 Select Tour Golf Balls, plus free personalization

Week-Long Deals Starting November 22

25% off select Nike, adidas, Champion, NFL and NCAA products

25% off select Nike and adidas athletic footwear

30% off The North Face

40% off DSG Men's, Women's and Kids' Fleece

$100 off Men's or Women's Top-Flite Complete Sets, available for 199.98 (was 299.99)

off Men's or Women's Top-Flite Complete Sets, available for 199.98 (was 299.99) $400 off Horizon Fitness T101 Treadmill, available for $599.98 (was $999.99 )

3-Day Deals Starting November 26

The North Face men's and women's Alpz 2.0 Down Jacket and Vest found exclusively at DICK'S will be $109.98 and $69.98 (was $169.00 and $119.00 )

and (was and ) Up to 25% off Men's, Women's and Youth Sorel Boots

DICK'S Sporting Goods will continue passing along savings to its customers by offering "Hot Holiday Deals" at dicks.com and in-store throughout the holiday season.

Best Retail Experience Delivering Safety and Convenience

Safety measures implemented in all DICK'S, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream locations in March will be expanded this holiday season. Stores will offer convenience, flexibility and the best value in-store, online at dicks.com or through the DICK'S mobile app, with services including:

One-Hour Pick-up: DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online with easy one-hour curbside or in-store pickup. Exclusions may apply to certain items.

DICK'S offers customers the option to purchase thousands of products online with easy one-hour curbside or in-store pickup. Exclusions may apply to certain items. Ship to Home: If an item is sold out in-store or only sold online, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their homes.

If an item is sold out in-store or only sold online, associates can place an order for a customer and have it shipped directly to their homes. Best Price Guarantee: Customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price this holiday season with DICK'S Best Price Guarantee. If a customer provides proof the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register.

Customers can continue to get the products they want at an unbeatable price this holiday season with DICK'S Best Price Guarantee. If a customer provides proof the same gift is available at another retailer for a lower price, DICK'S will match that price at the register. The Gift That Always Fits: Customers can give the gift of a DICK'S gift card, available in-stores or online at dicks.com, for recipients to use at more than 800 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy locations or online at dicks.com, fieldandstreamshop.com or golfgalaxy.com. eGift cards can arrive within minutes.

Customers can give the gift of a DICK'S gift card, available in-stores or online at dicks.com, for recipients to use at more than 800 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream or Golf Galaxy locations or online at dicks.com, fieldandstreamshop.com or golfgalaxy.com. eGift cards can arrive within minutes. ScoreCard: Earn one point for every $1 spent on qualified purchases. Get a $10 reward for every 300 points earned. ScoreCard Gold members can unlock access to members-only perks.

Earn one point for every spent on qualified purchases. Get a reward for every 300 points earned. ScoreCard Gold members can unlock access to members-only perks. Deals at Your Fingertips: There are now TWO ways to get the best deals and latest launches delivered to your phone. Download DICK'S free mobile app on Apple or Android or visit dicks.com/text to learn more about DICK'S text alerts program.

All DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream store locations and the Company's distribution centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, allowing teammates to spend the holiday with their families. Black Friday offers will be available on Thanksgiving Day at dicks.com, golfgalaxy.com and fieldandstreamshop.com with stores re-opening on Black Friday at 5 a.m. to serve customers nationwide.

Most DICK'S, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream locations will offer extended shopping hours throughout the holiday season. Please check your local store website for more details. Store and curbside pickup hours may vary throughout the holiday shopping season.

To start shopping and saving early, visit dicks.com .

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of October 31, 2020, the Company operated 732 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the Investor Relations page at dicks.com.

