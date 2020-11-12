RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Executives To Appear At The 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of RE/MAX, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S., announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Karri Callahan, and President of Motto Mortgage, Ward Morrison, are scheduled to participate in the 2020 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The conference will be available via live audio webcast at https://investors.remax.com/investor-relations.

About RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is one of the world's leading franchisors in the real estate industry, franchising real estate brokerages globally under the RE/MAX® brand, and mortgage brokerages within the U.S. under the Motto® Mortgage brand. RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by David and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Now with more than 135,000 agents across over 110 countries and territories, nobody in the world sells more real estate than RE/MAX, as measured by total residential transaction sides. Dedicated to innovation and change in the real estate industry, RE/MAX launched Motto Franchising, LLC, a ground-breaking mortgage brokerage franchisor, in 2016. Motto Mortgage has grown to over 130 offices across more than 30 states.

