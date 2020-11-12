Commvault's HyperScale X Earns 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has presented the company with a 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Award. Commvault was recognized for its new Commvault HyperScale X solution, which claimed top honors in the Data Management category, as well as its Metallic Backup & Recovery solution, which was named a finalist in the Cloud Data Protection/Disaster Recovery category.

This annual award program honors innovative vendors in the IT channel across 49 technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to security to storage to networking. CRN editors assessed hundreds of vendor products along multiple criteria, including uniqueness, key capabilities, technological competency, and addressing customer needs.

HyperScale X, the latest generation of Commvault's integrated scale-out data management solutions, utilizes software-defined storage technology from Hedvig, which Commvault acquired in 2019. HyperScale X features major functionality improvements over previous versions of HyperScale, delivering companies an intuitive and easy to deploy scale-out appliance with unmatched scalability, security, and resiliency.

"CRN's Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to each of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation."

"We are thrilled for HyperScale X to be named a leading data management solution by CRN," said Mercer Rowe, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Commvault. "With this solution, our partners gain a powerful tool to support customers' needs to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Hyperscale X is an intuitive, easy to deploy appliance that offers customers unmatched scalability, security and resiliency as they move to hybrid cloud, container, and virtualized environments. Delivering a modern architecture, including software-defined storage technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning, HyperScale X allows customers to get up and running quickly and grow as their needs demand, all while keeping their data secure and available."

"Commvault HyperScale X is the scale-out data protection appliance our customers need, especially as their data resides in a lot of places and requires protection, which can be hard in rapidly growing organizations with evolving IT demands," said Murray Granger, EVP of Sales at Veristor Systems Inc. "HyperScale X easily solves that problem, offering optimized scalability to grow on-premises and in the cloud, along with trusted security and resiliency, including built-in ransomware protection. Ransomware is and continues to be a huge threat to all companies, and the fact that it's top of mind for Commvault's portfolio is a key part of why our customers love Commvault. HyperScale X is a compelling offering in a crowded market, and we're excited to be a Commvault partner."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2020 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvaults-hyperscale-x-earns-2020-crn-tech-innovator-award-301171780.html

SOURCE Commvault