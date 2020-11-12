Energy Services Of America Announces New Director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company") appointed Daniel J. Mannes, CFA to the Company's Board effective immediately. Mr. Mannes replaces Keith Molihan who served on the Company's Board of Directors from 2008 until his passing in August 2020.

Mr. Mannes has held the position of Vice President of Investor Relations at Covanta Holding Corporation, Morristown, NJ, since 2016. Previously, Mr. Mannes had held various corporate finance positions since 1996. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), he earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree with a concentration in finance from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, in 2004. Previously, Mr. Mannes earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) degree majoring in accounting/finance from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri, in 1996.

Douglas Reynolds, President of Energy Services, commented on the announcement, "We are very happy that Dan has joined our Board of Directors. With his experience in finance and investor relations, he is a tremendous addition to our team." Reynolds continued, "We are also very saddened from the passing of Keith Molihan. He will be greatly missed as a director and a friend."

