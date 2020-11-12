Sanuk Continues to Innovate and Lighten Footprint on Planet with Launch of Second SustainaSole™ Collection

GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced the second iteration of its most eco-minded innovation, the SustainaSole collection. Launched on the heels of the brand's July 2020 debut of the SustainaSole line, the second collection is comprised of 55% total recycled material by weight. This launch serves as a significant milestone for Sanuk's continued pioneering and innovation in creating more sustainable footwear. The new SustainaSole styles are vegan and available in the women's slip-on Donna style, as well as the men's slip-on Skuner style – a new addition to this collection. Both shoes retail for $65.

Continuing on their mission to protect happy places, Sanuk again partnered with BLUMAKA for the launch of SustainaSole to divert foam waste and turn it into quality, comfortable and sustainable shoes, addressing the footwear industry's heavy, waste-generating reliance on virgin foams to provide a soft cushiony feeling. Instead of sending foam scrap to the landfill during the manufacturing process, Sanuk and BLUMAKA were able to collect the scrap, grind it into smaller pieces and use it to create a cushy, durable filler for shoe soles. Beyond the foam content, the textile uppers are made with 100% Recycled GRS Certified Fibers, including recycled PET fibers, recycled cotton fibers and recycled polyester fibers.

New to this SustainaSole collection, these styles feature undyed uppers, an intentional decision to save both water and energy. The undyed upper saved more than 200,000 total gallons of water – 115 gallons per men's Skuner model and 76 gallons per women's Donna model. By skipping the dyeing process on the upper, Sanuk was also able to reduce greenhouse gas impact by nearly three pounds per men's Skuner model and nearly two pounds per women's Donna model.

Similar to the brand's best-selling silhouettes, both of these new styles are machine washable, so consumers can extend the life of their eco-minded footwear, acknowledging that sustainability does not just come from sustainable materials, but also a product that is built to last and work for years to come. With an emphasis on durability and elevated materials, Sanuk is continuously dedicated to designing long-lasting and comfortable footwear that positively contributes to the fashion industry's environmental footprint.

"Sanuk is committed to seeking new materials and processes to create more sustainable products," said Erik Ecklund, General Manager at Sanuk. "These shoes mark a big step forward in our journey – and in the footwear industry – toward sustainable innovation."

"While this SustainaSole collection is our most eco-minded endeavor to date, this line also delivers a heavy dose of comfort and versatility," said Seth Pulford, Director of Marketing at Sanuk. "We're proud to give stylish new life to things that would otherwise be discarded. Wearing rubbish never looked or felt so good."

Upper: 100% Recycled GRS Certified Fibers (65% Recycled Cotton/35% Recycled PET).

Upper Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester (GRS Certified Fiber).

Woven Label: 100% Recycled Polyester (GRS Certified Fiber).

Sockliner Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester (GRS Certified Fiber).

Sockliner: 85% Recycled PU Foam and 15% Virgin Material.

Bottom Unit: Features BLUMAKA's patented technology, consisting of 35% Recycled Foam content by weight and 75% by volume.

Non-recycled materials include: stitching, gore, reinforcements, PU binding agent and TPU.

In addition to the launch of the new SustainaSole styles, Sanuk is dedicated to lightening their environmental footprint with their use of sustainable hemp, sustainable leather and other recycled materials, in alignment with Deckers Brands' commitment to creating a better tomorrow. Recently ranked on Investor's Business Daily's Best ESG Companies list, Deckers Brands is continually integrating sustainable business practices and socially conscious operations across all brands. A thorough review of Deckers' corporate social responsibility initiatives can be found at www.deckers.com/responsibility.

For more information about SustainaSole, visit www.sanuk.com. A comprehensive list of Sanuk's social and environmental initiatives can be found at www.sanuk.com/corporate-responsibility.

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #SmilePassItOn.

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. To view Corporate Responsibility Reports from Deckers Brands, visit https://www.deckers.com/responsibility. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

