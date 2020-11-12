  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:MAXN +2.4%

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Maxeon Solar Technologies)

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on November 19, 2020, at 6:00 PM U.S. ET / November 20, 2020, at 7:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and to provide an update on the business. Conference call details are below:

Dial-in:
North America (toll-free): 1-833-301-1154
International: 1-914-987-7395
Conference ID: 6558996

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until November 26, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056 / 1-404-537-3406
International: 1-800-585-8367
Conference ID: 6558996

About Maxeon Solar Technologies
Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower® brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar.

© 2020 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxeon-solar-technologies-to-release-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-19-2020-301171883.html

SOURCE Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.


