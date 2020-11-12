Maxeon Solar Technologies to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 19, 2020

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) ("Maxeon" or "the Company"), a global leader in solar innovation, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on November 19, 2020.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on the Investor Relations section of Maxeon's website at: https://www.maxeon.com/investor-relations. The Company will also hold a conference call on November 19, 2020, at 6:00 PM U.S. ET / November 20, 2020, at 7:00 AM Singapore Time, to discuss results and to provide an update on the business. Conference call details are below:

Dial-in:

North America (toll-free): 1-833-301-1154

International: 1-914-987-7395

Conference ID: 6558996

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will also be available on Maxeon's website at https://www.maxeon.com/events-and-presentations.

Listeners should dial in or log on approximately 10 minutes in advance. A replay will be available online within 24 hours after the event.

A replay of the conference call is also available by phone at the following numbers until November 26, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the following numbers:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-859-2056 / 1-404-537-3406

International: 1-800-585-8367

Conference ID: 6558996

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and sells SunPower® brand solar panels across more than 100 countries and is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 900 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. With operations in Africa, Asia, Oceania, Europe and Mexico, Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,100 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com , on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar .

© 2020 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit www.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

