Build-A-Bear WorkshopÂ® Celebrates The Holidays With Gifts For Everyone On Your List

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop® (NYSE:NYSE:BBW) brings the fun and magic to the holiday season with an assortment of furry friends including the popular Merry Mission™ line, classic movie characters, new holiday-inspired furry friends and other great gift options for everyone on your list! Celebrate the season of giving and start a family holiday tradition by visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop to make personalized "gifts with heart" or you can shop from home from our selection of online exclusives and other great gift ideas.

MERRY MISSION FURRY FRIENDS ARE BACK!

The Merry Mission collection is back this year as Glisten and friends are ready to help fulfill wishes for kids on the Nice List! Glisten, the popular sparkly white reindeer, returns as Snow Magical Glisten —with magical snowflake antlers and hooves. Joined by a fuzzy pink and glittery gold Pink Sparkle Llamacorn, a soft and snuggly Grey Gust Moose and colorful and cuddly, Purple Stardust Unicorn, the Merry Mission crew is ready for the holidays.

TRADITIONAL GIFTS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF THE FAMILY

Timeless Teddy, the cuddly classic teddy bear with a sweet smile, dressed up in holiday attire is the perfect traditional holiday gift. The bear's paw pads are bright red, and an online version can be personalized with embroidery.

The Build-A-Bear holiday collection is not complete without the new plush Christmas Pine Tree, Playful Penguin, Hanukkah Bear and Jumbo Unicorn. These online exclusive furry friends are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!

AS SEEN IN HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' "DELIVER BY CHRISTMAS"

Featured in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Deliver By Christmas", the Christmas Wishes Teddy Bear bundle includes Timeless Teddy dressed in a Santa suit and a Record-Your-Voice sound chip to send a personalized message, making this the perfect traditional Christmas gift.

LIGHTS, CAMERA, GIFTS! FIND ONE-OF-A-KIND FURRY FRIENDS INSPIRED BY CLASSIC HOLIDAY FILMS AND BOOKS

The season isn't complete without watching your favorite holiday movie! Bring your favorite characters to life with furry friends inspired by classic holiday films.

Have the Hap-Hap-Happiest Holiday with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Gift Bundles! Even Cousin Eddie would love to get his paws on this cuddly collector's item.

He's a mean one – but he's also a fun furry friend that's back after a complete sellout last year! Our back-in-stock Grinch makes it more fun than ever to experience the classic Dr. Seuss story during the holidays!

Just in from the North Pole: surprise everyone on your Nice List this year with their own Buddy the Elf Bear from the film, "Elf"! And don't forget that elves try to stick to the four main food groups, so be sure to add a syrup wristie and fun outfit!

FRAGILE! Our newest arrival is a major award in teddy bear form! This online exclusive gift set inspired by A Christmas Story makes a beary special gift for the movie fan on your list – includes bunny costume and plush leg lamp!

BRING THE MAGIC OF THE WIZARDING WORLD HOME THIS HOLIDAY

Calling all witches and wizards! Embark on adventures with furry friends inspired by the Wizarding World as new additions to the collection have arrived into Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Show off your house pride with the new, online exclusive Harry Potter House bears featuring the Hogwarts House crests, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff or dress your bear in in its Hogwarts house themed robes. Complete the look with a matching house scarf!

Whether your furry friend is a chaser, beater, keeper or seeker, the new Quidditch uniforms for every house are perfect for high flying fun! Your furry friend is sure to be the star of any Quidditch match with the Nimbus 2001 or legendary Firebolt brooms. The plush wristie broom attaches to your furry friend's paw so they can take to the skies!

Check out these magical items and more like the online exclusive plush Hogwarts Express and plush Monster Book of Monsters at buildabear.com or visit your local Workshop!

SHOP THE PERFECT GIFT FOR THE STAR WARS™ FAN IN YOUR LIFE

Our galaxy's most-sought after furry friends can be found at Build-A-Bear Workshop. Fans of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, only on Disney+, can bring home a bounty of hugs with their very own furry friend inspired by The Mandalorian online at buildabear.com. You can also secure your very own asset inspired by the Child, available online and at select locations.

ADD SOME SPARKLE TO YOUR HOLIDAY

Build-A-Bear continues its partnership with Swarovski with the new Build-A-Bear Season's Sparklings Collectible decorated with Swarovski® crystals. This one-of-a-kind bear features emerald green ultra-suede and is embellished with red and clear crystals from Swarovski in a beautiful peppermint swirl pattern on the paw pads. Available exclusively online, this adult collectible teddy bear is a stunning centerpiece to every collection.

Add some festive sparkle to your tree with a beautiful Build-A-Bear Ornament decorated with Swarovski® crystals! A teddy bear ornament adorned with Swarovski® crystals around the trim makes a dazzling holiday gift that they'll cherish for years to come.

EASY, CONVENIENT SHOPPING OPPORTUNITIES

Start your holiday shopping early and get great savings at the Build-A-Bear Giftshop, an online shop that makes it easy to find the perfect gift this holiday season. Featuring classic Holiday gifts, stocking stuffers, gifts under $25, and gift cards. Send your own personalized message with a Record Your Voice sound chip for the ultimate customization of a one-of-a-kind furry friend. Build-A-Bear Workshop has gifts for everyone on your list! Plus, your furry friend selection will be delivered safely to your front door or the home of your desired recipient.

In a hurry, running late, or want to add to your furry friend to your collection before the holidays? Check out the new Buy Online, Pickup In Store option! Do all your shopping at home and we'll have your furry friend ready to pick up at your favorite local Workshop.

If you're looking to continue your holiday traditions, or create a new one, by visiting Build-A-Bear in person, we want you to know that new safety standards have been implemented throughout our memorable experience. Associates wear friendly bear masks and the number of associates and Guests in the store at one time is limited. Plus, changes have been made to the iconic in-store process to encourage social distancing while maintaining the special Build-A-Bear experience, in addition to having hand sanitizer available through the store and enhanced cleaning processes.

More than ever, we are dedicated to our mission to "add a little more heart to life," and provide multiple ways to safely shop this holiday season.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! THE NO-LINE, ON-LINE BEAR BUILDING SALE IS BACK FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Get great savings on some of Build-A-Bear Workshop's most popular furry friends in the Black Friday No-Line, On-Line Bear Building Sale. To be among the first to know more about this great savings event, sign up for the Build-A-Bear Bonus Club today!

THE FUN IS ALWAYS ON AT BUILD-A-BEAR RADIO™

To turn up the Christmas spirit, families can also listen in to Build-A-Bear Radio™ as the station plays the holiday hits that kids and parents love. You can also listen to Story Time on Build-A-Bear Radio every day at 2pm CST/12pm PST to hear children's authors read from their holiday themed books. Story Time is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit for children of all ages. New episodes will air each week, from November 16 through December 14.

Build-A-Bear Radio is a streaming radio station featuring the songs and stories behind today's established and emerging, family-friendly pop artists as well as curated shows and segments. Additionally, Build-A-Bear Radio will be available on iHeartRadio Family, a stand-alone app custom-designed just for kids featuring music and radio stations perfect for families.

More information about Build-A-Bear holiday stuffed animals, gifts, events and deals can be found at buildabear.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

PRODUCT PHOTOS AVAILABLE HERE.

ABOUT BUILD-A-BEAR®

Build-A-Bear is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. Build-A-Bear Workshop has over 500 stores worldwide where Guests can create customizable furry friends, including corporately-managed stores in the United States, Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom, third party retail locations and franchise stores in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East and South America. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/build-a-bear-workshop-celebrates-the-holidays-with-gifts-for-everyone-on-your-list-301171897.html

SOURCE Build-A-Bear Workshop