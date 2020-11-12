  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Hibbett Sports Announces New Merchandising Leadership Team

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:HIBB -3.86%

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced a new structural alignment for its Merchandising Leadership Team. The new alignment will allow for stronger focus on consumers by elevating a toe-to-head connectivity strategy across product categories including: Men's, Women's, and Kid's. The new Hibbett | City Gear structure will be focused "toe-to-head" and organized by gender.

Hibbett Sports Merchandising Leadership Team

"Our priority remains delivering the very best products and the most customized ways to shop to our customers," said Jared Briskin, SVP & Chief Merchant, Hibbett | City Gear. "I could not be more excited about the new structure of my team and how we will 'wow' customers with an even more targeted and tailored shopping experience."

As a part of the new alignment, Hibbett has also announced the hiring of industry veteran, Stephani Smith as VP/GMM Hibbett. Smith brings 27 years of industry experience with Nike, spanning across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Her experience includes Sales and Merchandising, as well as, General Management at both Nike and Converse. In her new role, Stephani will be focused on furthering the development of the holistic women's business by sharply focusing on the female consumer at Hibbett.

"We could not be more thrilled to have someone with such tremendous experience join our team," said Jared Briskin, SVP and Chief Merchant of Hibbett | City Gear. "Stephani's background and leadership will complement the strength and experience of our current team."

Merchandising Leadership Team Structure Alignment

  • Jared Briskin, SVP & Chief Merchant, Hibbett | City Gear
  • Alicia Kahn, VP of Planning, Hibbett | City Gear
  • Varetta Banks, VP/GMM Men's, Hibbett
  • Lauren Portera, VP/GMM Kid's & Team Sports, Hibbett
  • Stephani Smith, VP/GMM Women's, Hibbett
  • Brooke Frankel, VP/GMM, City Gear

About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @hibbettsports and @citygear.

Media Contact:

Wendy Yellin
WY Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
925-519-3363

(PRNewsfoto/Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hibbett-sports-announces-new-merchandising-leadership-team-301171262.html

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)