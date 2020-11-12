LiveXLive's "The Lockdown Awards" Announces Performances By Ally Brooke, Avenue Beat, Icona Pop And Sofi Tukker And Wiz Khalifa

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , announced today the launch of its inaugural awards show -- The Lockdown Awards -- airing on December 11, 2020, will feature artists such as Ally Brooke , Avenue Beat , Icona Pop and Sofi Tukker and Wiz Khalifa .

The Lockdown Awards, a first-of-its-kind special event awards program, will honor the best of content created during the time of the pandemic which enhanced greatly the live streaming and at home entertainment boom. The Lockdown Awards will be produced and distributed in-house by LiveXLive and will include performances, special celebrity appearances, and VIP digital meet and greets with nominees and winners.

LiveXLive's Lockdown Awards will include the ladies that brought you the anthem of the lockdown 'F2020', Avenue Beat, a never before seen live performance of Icona Pop and Sofi Tukker's new single 'Spa', and musical appearances by Wiz Khalifa and Ally Brooke.

"The creation of The Lockdown Awards is truly in the spirit of creativity and the community built between artists and fans. From new songs to collaborations and more, the event demonstrates the potency of live music as the fabric of our lives and supports the opportunity to embrace a platform that has proven meaningful for fans and artists. Streaming is here to stay, and at LiveXLive, we are honored to celebrate the exceptional output in this immensely creative and expanding space," stated Garrett English, Chief Creative Officer of LiveXLive.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed over 1,500 artists since including a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown Band, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel and Jennifer Lopez.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1400 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisition and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 14, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

