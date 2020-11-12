Realogy to Present at the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Virtual Investor Conference

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services in the United States, today announced that CEO Ryan Schneider and CFO Charlotte Simonelli will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 19th.

The Fireside Chat is scheduled for Thursday, November 19th, at 4:05 p.m. EST. The remarks will be webcast (audio only), with access instructions available at www.realogy.com under "Investors." The webcast will be archived on the site for 30 days.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 189,000 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 129,000 independent sales agents in 114 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

