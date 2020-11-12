  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PharmaNutra S.p.A.: Registration of the Brands CetilarÂ® and SiderALÂ® Granted in the USA

November 12, 2020 | About: MIL:PHN +0%

PR Newswire

PISA, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020

The American administrative body for patents, USPTO, communicates registration of the figurative and word marks of the two flagship PharmaNutra brands.

PISA, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (AIM Ticker: PHN) communicates that it has obtained registration of the Cetilar® and SiderAL® trademarks for the USA, a fundamental element laying the grounds for important future developments.

PharmaNutra Logo

The USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office), the administrative body assigned to issue patents and trademarks registered in the United States of America, has finalised registration of the figurative and word marks Cetilar® and SiderAL®, the two flagship brands of the pharmaceutical company founded in 2003 by the brothers Andrea and Roberto Lacorte.

Cetilar® is an innovative Cetylated Ester-based (CFA) product line for muscles and joints, available in the Cream, Patch and Tape with menthol formulas, the latter presented officially on 3 November last. SiderAL® is a nutritional supplement based on Sucrosomial® Iron, a technology developed and patented by PharmaNutra. It enables a reduction in the collateral effects commonly found when other types of iron are taken. Available in several formulas, SiderAL® is leader on the oral iron market, as is shown in the latest IQVIA source market data, formalised by Feder Salus.

Registration of both trademarks for the United States is an essential step for future PharmaNutra strategies. However, that is not all. It is also indisputable confirmation of the products' high value and the solidity of the company itself. Excellent conditions for entering a complex market like the US.

"Registration of our trademarks Cetilar® and SiderAL® in the United States is very important news for PharmaNutra, as its growth on the Italian and international markets is based on strong defence of intellectual property, a strategic, indispensable asset for developing unique, innovative products", explains the President, Andrea Lacorte. "It is a first and in no way obvious success, on a front that has been open for several years. Officially consolidating our brands in the USA means creating the best conditions for entering the United States market with the utmost determination".

PharmaNutra S.p.A.
Founded and led by the President Andrea Lacorte and Vice President Roberto Lacorte, PharmaNutra was established in 2003. It develops unique nutritional supplements and innovative nutritional devices, handling the entire production process, from proprietary raw materials to finished product. www.pharmanutra.it

Investor Relations Pharmanutra , 050 7846500, [email protected]
Gianluca Gracci, Pharmanutra, +39 345 3646330, [email protected]
Cristina Tronconi, +39 346 0477901, [email protected]
Matteo Russo, +39 347 9834881, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1156454/PharmaNutra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmanutra-spa-registration-of-the-brands-cetilar-and-sideral-granted-in-the-usa-301171467.html

SOURCE PharmaNutra S.p.A.


