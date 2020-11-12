  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Table Trac Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

November 12, 2020 | About: OTCPK:TBTC +0% OTCPK:TBTC +0%

PR Newswire

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

The 10-Q can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

Third Quarter Highlights

  • The Company delivered two systems and expanded the systems of two existing customers during the quarter.
  • The Company had three new customer contracts in backlog as of September 30, 2020 that are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Net Income for the third quarter of 2020 was $78,861 compared to income of $531,035 in 2019, a decrease of approximately $450,000. This decrease is due in part to the COVID-19 induced industry slowdown.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $843,781 compared with $1,339,984 in 2019, a decrease of approximately $496,000. This decrease is a direct result of the COVID-19 related decreases in sales and marketing activity.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,





2020


2019


Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:






Net income to common stockholders

$

78,861

$

531,035


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic


4,486,788


4,493,777


Basic net income per share

$

0.02

$

0.12


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted


4,494,785


4,500,862


Diluted net income per share

$

0.02

$

0.12


The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:



For the nine Months Ended
June 30,





2020


2019


Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation:






Net income to common stockholders

$

111,247

$

805,753


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic


4,486,788


4,497,435


Basic net income per share

$

0.02

$

0.18


Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted


4,495,569


4,503,138


Diluted net income per share

$

0.02

$

0.18


About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:
Randy Gilbert, CFO
Table Trac, Inc.
952-548-8877

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-announces-third-quarter-2020-results-301172152.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)