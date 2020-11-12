Paychex Insurance Agency Named Among Best Places to Work in Insurance

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Paychex, Inc., has been named to Business Insurance magazine's 2020 list of the Best Places to Work in Insurance. This marks the sixth year in a row that the agency has been honored by the Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

"As our clients and employees continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we understand that in order to provide best-in-class service to our clients, we need to take care of our employees first," said Ted Jordan, vice president of service, Paychex. "Our top priority is to ensure our employees feel safe, valued, set up for success and positioned for growth in their careers by empowering them with the support, technology, and mentorship necessary to achieve their goals."

To be considered for this listing, the Paychex Insurance Agency underwent a rigorous assessment that began in June 2020. A two-part evaluation took place in the months following, including a confidential employee engagement and satisfaction survey, as well as an in-depth employer questionnaire. The employee survey accounted for 75 percent of the company's score and measured workplace experience and company culture in both sales and operations. The employer survey accounted for the remaining 25 percent of the final score and collected data related to the company's benefit programs, policies, practices, and other general information.

"We're extremely proud to receive this honor, particularly this year, as it reflects our steadfast commitment to maintaining a culture of support, respect, and partnership among team members, even as we made the rapid shift to a remote workforce and faced new challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jordan.

Paychex Insurance Agency was among 100 insurance employers recognized as part of this year's Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which was a joint effort between Business Insurance and employee engagement survey administrator Best Companies Group. View the alphabetized 2020 list in its entirety at businessinsurance.com.

Serving more than 128,000 clients, Paychex Insurance Agency is a full-service agency offering flexible, scalable insurance solutions for business owners and their employees. Paychex Insurance Agency focuses on delivering proactive service and technology-enabled solutions that seamlessly integrate with Paychex payroll to streamline insurance administration. The agency works with more than 300 national and regional insurance carriers to design coverage that makes business insurance easier. To learn more about Paychex Insurance Agency, visit paychex.com/employee-benefits.

Insurance sold and serviced by Paychex Insurance Agency, Inc., 150 Sawgrass Dr., Rochester, NY 14620. CA License #0C28207

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn.

