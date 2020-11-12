Greenhouse To Open Dispensary in Melrose Park, IL

MELROSE PARK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse Group will open a 5,040 square foot dispensary located at 1413 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160, with pre-order available on November 11th and doors to open on November 12th, 2020. A ribbon cutting ceremony in partnership with the Melrose Park Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on opening day.

"We are thrilled to extend our presence in Illinois with this Melrose Park location, connecting the community to safe and effective cannabis products through our unparalleled expertise," says Mitch Kahn, CEO. "At Greenhouse, we are committed to educating each community we serve on the benefits of cannabis. In addition to providing high-quality and innovative products, we are proud to provide an in-dispensary experience that is inclusive and welcoming to people from all walks of life."

Located on a main thoroughfare across from Winston Plaza Mall, Greenhouse has a home-grown, welcoming vibe that promotes inclusivity, inviting customers to experience the space as their new home for adult-use cannabis in Illinois.

The open-plan space was deliberately configured to offer a premium, curated customer experience, with a large focus on educational displays throughout the space. The interior will include a consultation zone dedicated to in-depth consultations with trained product specialists, and will have six point of sale stations with social distancing parameters put in place.

The Melrose Park location has filled 33 new jobs, with a focus on inclusive hiring that will drive equitable, diverse growth opportunities within the cannabis industry.

Hours of operation for Greenhouse Melrose Park are Monday-Saturday 9:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Available products will include flower, vapes, extracts/oils, topicals, concentrates, and edibles.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. closed on its acquisition of Grassroots on July 23. In connection with that acquisition, Greenhouse Melrose Park will come under the Curaleaf umbrella and branding pending final regulatory approval.

For more information on Greenhouse, visit the company's website.

High res imagery available HERE

For press inquiries: [email protected]

About Greenhouse Group

The Greenhouse Group is committed to building lasting change in their native state of Illinois, serving both medical and recreational customers. It's where passionate product specialists know and serve people from all walks of life, connecting communities to safe, hand-selected, locally-grown products and services. Founded in 2014, Greenhouse operates seven locations: Deerfield, Litchfield, Mokena, Morris, Northbrook, Skokie and their newest addition in Melrose Park, IL. Greenhouse is rooted in raising the standards within cannabis and within the communities they serve. Greenhouse is your home for cannabis. For more information, visit https://www.greenhouseil.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 95 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,000 team members across the United States. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit www.curaleaf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhouse-to-open-dispensary-in-melrose-park-il-301171769.html

SOURCE Greenhouse