Semler Scientific Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Policy Expert Cindy Moon

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Cindy Moon, a D.C.-based, healthcare payment policy expert, to its Board of Directors, effective November 10, 2020. With this addition, Semler's Board now totals five members.

"Cindy's expertise in shaping federal healthcare policy and promoting health system transformation will be a valuable asset to bring to the Semler Board," stated Douglas Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific. "We welcome Cindy to our Board and expect to leverage her significant policy experience as we continue to execute on our growth goals, intending to have meaningful impact on the care of patients with chronic diseases."

Ms. Moon is Vice President of Health Care Payment and Delivery Reform with Hart Health Strategies Inc., a bipartisan consulting and lobbying firm specializing in legislative and regulatory health care issues. Prior to joining Hart Health Strategies Inc., Ms. Moon worked at the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) where she advised on policy solutions affecting the Medicare program. In this role, Ms. Moon collaborated with federal stakeholders across the Executive Office of the President, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Secretary, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to oversee implementation of major payment and programmatic changes to the Medicare program. Prior to joining OMB, Ms. Moon held successively increasing leadership positions within the Health Plan of San Mateo, a quasi-public health plan offering publicly-sponsored health coverage for qualifying residents of San Mateo County, California. Ms. Moon earned her Master of Public Policy and Master of Public Health from the University of California at Berkeley and her Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.

Semler Scientific, Inc. is a company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Semler Scientific's mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific commercially launched its first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product in 2011, and received FDA 510(k) clearance for QuantaFlo®, the next generation version of this product, in 2015. QuantaFlo® is a rapid point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. QuantaFlo® is used by Semler Scientific's customers to more comprehensively evaluate their patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at semlerscientific.com.

