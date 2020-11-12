  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SS&C to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:SSNC -0.91%

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at Citi's 2020 Virtual Financial Technology Conference on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 10:30 am ET.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-at-citis-2020-financial-technology-virtual-conference-301171950.html

SOURCE SS&C


