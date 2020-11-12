SS&C to Present at Citi's 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

PR Newswire
WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020
WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at Citi's 2020 Virtual Financial Technology Conference on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 10:30 am ET.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NAS:SSNC. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:SSNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:SSNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:SSNC
Webcast will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-at-citis-2020-financial-technology-virtual-conference-301171950.html
SOURCE SS&C